Walmart Removes Firearms, Ammunition From Sales In Several Stores In US Amid Floyd Riots

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 04:03 PM

Walmart Removes Firearms, Ammunition From Sales in Several Stores in US Amid Floyd Riots

US multinational retail corporation Walmart has decided to stop selling firearms and ammunition in some stores across the United States as a precautionary measure in light of the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) US multinational retail corporation Walmart has decided to stop selling firearms and ammunition in some stores across the United States as a precautionary measure in light of the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests in the country.

Mass protests across the United States erupted against police brutality and racism starting on May 25, after George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old African American man, died in police custody in the US city of Minneapolis. Some protests have turned into violent riots that include arson and widespread looting.

"As a responsible seller of hunting and sporting firearms, we have temporarily removed firearms and ammunition from the sales floor in some stores out of an abundance of caution," the company told CNN.

According to CNN, Walmart does not sell firearms in many areas where cases of looting were detected but decided to remove them from sales in the rest as a precaution.

Your Thoughts and Comments

