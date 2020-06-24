Walmart Removes Mississippi State Flag Which Includes Confederate Flag Emblem From Stores

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The US retail corporation Walmart has stopped displaying the Mississippi state flag in local stores, as it includes the Confederate battle flag, which is seen in the United States as a symbol of slavery and racism, the CNN broadcaster reported.

"While the issue continues to be discussed, we've made the decision to remove the Mississippi state flag from display in its current form from our stores," Walmart said in a statement to the broadcaster.

Statues and monuments commemorating individuals linked with racism or slavery have become a target for protesters who have been demonstrating against racial inequality in the wake of George Floyd's death on May 25.

As part of the protests, several monuments dedicated to controversial historical figures who took part in the American Civil War were removed either by the decision of local authorities or by the protesters themselves.

The American Civil War was fought on the issue of slavery between the Union and Confederate forces from 1861 to 1865. On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers arrived in the city of Galveston in the Texas state, with news that the American Civil war ended and slaves had been set free.