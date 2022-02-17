Walmart reports $3.6 bn in Q4 profit as results top estimates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Walmart reported better-than-expected quarterly profits Thursday on slightly higher overall sales as it boosted its profit rate amid a tricky inflationary environment.

The giant retailer reported fourth-quarter profits of $3.6 billion, compared with a loss of $2.1 billion in the year-ago period as revenues climbed 0.5 percent to $152.9 billion.