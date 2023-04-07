Close
Walmart, Sam's Club To Build Thousands Of Electric Vehicle Chargers By 2030 - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Walmart, Sam's Club to Build Thousands of Electric Vehicle Chargers by 2030 - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) US retail stores Walmart and Sam's Club plan on installing a network on thousands of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across their locations by 2030, Walmart Senior Vice President for Energy Transformation Vishal Kapadia said on Thursday.

"By 2030, we intend to build our own EV fast-charging network at thousands of Walmart and Sam's Club locations coast-to-coast. This would be in addition to the almost 1,300 EV fast-charging stations we already have available at more than 280 US facilities," Kapadia said in a statement.

Approximately 90% of people in the United States live within 20 miles of a Walmart or Sam's Club, making them uniquely positioned to help deliver a convenient charging option to rural, suburban and urban areas, the statement said.

The plan marks the latest investment by the companies in efforts to transform supply chains to be more regenerative, reduce emissions and increase efficiencies for customers, the statement said.

The move comes following billions of Dollars in investment by the Biden administration into developing the EV industry, including by boosting production of EV battery components.

