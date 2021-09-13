UrduPoint.com

Walmart Says Release About Accepting Payments In Litecoin Inauthentic

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 09:16 PM

Walmart Says Release About Accepting Payments in Litecoin Inauthentic

The biggest US retailer Walmart on Monday denied that it had announced plans to start accepting Litecoin as payment in online stores, saying the press release that was reported by multiple media outlets was fake

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) The biggest US retailer Walmart on Monday denied that it had announced plans to start accepting Litecoin as payment in online stores, saying the press release that was reported by multiple media outlets was fake.

Earlier on Monday, GlobeNewswire published a press release that was used by several news organizations to report about the biggest US retailer's plans to start accepting Litecoin as a payment method for online shopping starting on October 1.

Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove confirmed to CNBC that the release was fake.

Following the fake announcement, Litecoin stock jumped 36 percent from $174 to $237 but soon returned to the initial value after the press release was declared fake, according to Cryptonews.com.

Related Topics

October Media From Walmart

Recent Stories

U-16 cricket championship tournament from Sept 15

U-16 cricket championship tournament from Sept 15

53 seconds ago
 Revival of PSMC organizes roadshow for internati ..

Revival of PSMC organizes roadshow for international investors

54 seconds ago
 US Boosts Efforts to Reunite Migrant Families Sepa ..

US Boosts Efforts to Reunite Migrant Families Separated Under Trump - Homeland S ..

57 seconds ago
 DC visits various roads to check cleanliness

DC visits various roads to check cleanliness

1 minute ago
 Guinea coup plotters ponder deposed president's fu ..

Guinea coup plotters ponder deposed president's future

4 minutes ago
 A man was found dead in a deserted area, in the ju ..

A man was found dead in a deserted area, in the jurisdiction of City Pattoki pol ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.