Walmart Says Release About Accepting Payments in Litecoin Inauthentic

The biggest US retailer Walmart on Monday denied that it had announced plans to start accepting Litecoin as payment in online stores, saying the press release that was reported by multiple media outlets was fake

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) The biggest US retailer Walmart on Monday denied that it had announced plans to start accepting Litecoin as payment in online stores, saying the press release that was reported by multiple media outlets was fake.

Earlier on Monday, GlobeNewswire published a press release that was used by several news organizations to report about the biggest US retailer's plans to start accepting Litecoin as a payment method for online shopping starting on October 1.

Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove confirmed to CNBC that the release was fake.

Following the fake announcement, Litecoin stock jumped 36 percent from $174 to $237 but soon returned to the initial value after the press release was declared fake, according to Cryptonews.com.