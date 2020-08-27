Walmart says teaming with Microsoft in bid for TikTok

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :US retail giant Walmart said Thursday it had teamed with microsoft in a bid to buy short-form video app TikTok.

The app has been at the center of a diplomatic storm between the US and China and President Donald Trump signed an executive order on August 6 giving Americans 45 days to stop doing business with its Chinese parent company ByteDance.

The move effectively set a deadline for a sale of TikTok to a US company.

"We are confident that a Walmart and Microsoft partnership would meet both the expectations of US TikTok users while satisfying the concerns of US government regulators," the retailer told AFP.