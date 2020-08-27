UrduPoint.com
Walmart Says Teaming With Microsoft In Bid For TikTok

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 11:11 PM

US retail giant Walmart said Thursday it had teamed with Microsoft in a bid to buy short-form video app TikTok

The app has been at the center of a diplomatic storm between the US and China and President Donald Trump signed an executive order on August 6 giving Americans 45 days to stop doing business with its Chinese parent company ByteDance.

The move effectively set a deadline for a sale of TikTok to a US company.

"We are confident that a Walmart and Microsoft partnership would meet both the expectations of US TikTok users while satisfying the concerns of US government regulators," the retailer told AFP.

More Stories From World

