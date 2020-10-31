UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Walmart Says Will Return Firearms, Ammunition To Sales Floors Of US Stores

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 06:50 AM

Walmart Says Will Return Firearms, Ammunition to Sales Floors of US Stores

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) US retailer Walmart said it would return firearms and ammunition to sales floors after their removal over the fears of civil unrest.

In summer, Walmart decided not to display weapons because of the riots caused by the death of African American man George Floyd. Later, the retailer returned them to the stores, but earlier this week, Walmart withdrew firearms and ammunition again because of the civil unrest following the killing of another African American man in Philadelphia. At the same time, the company was selling firearms at customers' requests all the time.

"As the current incidents have remained geographically isolated, we have made the decision to begin returning these products to the sales floor today," Walmart said in a statement, as quoted by The Wall Street Journal magazine.

According to earlier media reports, the purchases of firearms in the United States increased by 91 percent year-to-year in March-September amid the massive protests against police brutality and racism that erupted after the death of Floyd.

Related Topics

Riots Police Company Man George Same Philadelphia United States Media All Walmart

Recent Stories

World Golf Awards announces 2020 winners

7 hours ago

CAF president contracts COVID-19

9 hours ago

Japan imported 20.173 mmb of crude from UAE in Sep ..

9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 398 new COVID-19 cases, 20 de ..

9 hours ago

UAE leaders inquire after health of Algerian presi ..

9 hours ago

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to kick-off on Sun ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.