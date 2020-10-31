Walmart Says Will Return Firearms, Ammunition to Sales Floors of US Stores

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) US retailer Walmart said it would return firearms and ammunition to sales floors after their removal over the fears of civil unrest.

In summer, Walmart decided not to display weapons because of the riots caused by the death of African American man George Floyd. Later, the retailer returned them to the stores, but earlier this week, Walmart withdrew firearms and ammunition again because of the civil unrest following the killing of another African American man in Philadelphia. At the same time, the company was selling firearms at customers' requests all the time.

"As the current incidents have remained geographically isolated, we have made the decision to begin returning these products to the sales floor today," Walmart said in a statement, as quoted by The Wall Street Journal magazine.

According to earlier media reports, the purchases of firearms in the United States increased by 91 percent year-to-year in March-September amid the massive protests against police brutality and racism that erupted after the death of Floyd.