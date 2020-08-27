UrduPoint.com
Walmart Teaming Up With Microsoft On TikTok Bid - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 09:04 PM

Walmart Teaming Up With Microsoft on TikTok Bid - Reports

US retail giant Walmart is joining Microsoft in its bid to purchase operations from TikTok, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing a statement from the company

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) US retail giant Walmart is joining microsoft in its bid to purchase operations from TikTok, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing a statement from the company.

"We believe a potential relationship with Tik Tok US in partnership with Microsoft could add this key functionality and provide Walmart with an important way for us to reach and serve omnichannel customers as well as grow our third-party marketplace and advertising businesses.

We are confident that a Walmart and Microsoft partnership would meet both the expectations of US Tik Tok users while satisfying the concerns of US government regulators," the retailer said in a statement.

The report said the deal to buy TikTok's US, Canadian, Australian and New Zealand operations is nearly complete and will likely be in the $20 billion to $30 billion range.

