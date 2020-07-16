Walmart to require US customers to wear face masks

Walmart announced Wednesday that it would require shoppers to wear face masks, joining an increasing number of businesses in mandating the protection amid the latest spike in US coronavirus cases

The world's biggest retailer, which had previously encouraged masks on consumers but not required them, said the mandate would take effect July 20.

That will give the company time to post signage and train "health ambassadors" to facilitate the process of requiring an item that has been a cultural flashpoint in the United States throughout the country's struggle with COVID-19.