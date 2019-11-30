UrduPoint.com
Walter-Borjans Wins German Social Democrats' Leadership Race

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 10:48 PM

German economist Norbert Walter-Borjans and his running mate, lawmaker Saskia Esken, on Saturday won the contest to lead the Social Democratic Party, the results of the ballot showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) German economist Norbert Walter-Borjans and his running mate, lawmaker Saskia Esken, on Saturday won the contest to lead the Social Democratic Party, the results of the ballot showed.

The ticket of Walter-Borjans, who served as finance minister in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, won support from 53.

06 percent of party members during a live event in Berlin.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Klara Geywitz, a former state legislator in the Brandenburg parliament, came second with 45.33 percent, in what was the second round of voting.

This is expected to deal a blow to the governing coalition of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats as Walter-Borjans has been highly critical of the 2018 coalition agreement, which he proposed to renegotiate.

