WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Trump's brief appearance before his supporters gathered near the hospital endangered all the people who were with him in the vehicle, Dr. James Phillips, attending physician at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, said.

"That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack. The risk of COVID19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures. The irresponsibility is astounding. My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play," Phillips wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Trump briefly left the Walter Reed hospital to greet his supporters on Sunday. According to NBC video footage, Trump's motorcade drove past a small crowd of his supporters and then returned back to the medical center. Trump waved from behind the closed window of the car and did not get out of the vehicle. He was wearing a face mask, just like all the other people inside the SUV.

"Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential 'drive-by' just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity," Phillips said.

In a video released on Twitter on Sunday Trump said he had learned a lot about the coronavirus in the past days.

"It's been a very interesting journey, I learned a lot about COVID, I learned it by really going to school, this is the real school," Trump said, adding ".

..and I get it, and I understand it, and it's a very interesting thing and I'm gonna be letting you know about it."

In that same video Trump said he was going to make "a little surprise visit," referring to his planned appearance before supporters at Walter Reed.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump thanked his fans and supporters gathered outside the medical facility tweeting that they "really love our Country."

Trump arrived at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on Friday, after announcing on Twitter that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a 4-minute video recorded at the Walter Reed medical center and released on Twitter on Saturday, Trump said he was feeling better and was going to be back soon.

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a Saturday statement that Trump was doing well and was fever-free and that the doctors were "cautiously optimistic" about his condition.

Dr. Sean Dooley of the Walter Reed medical center said at a Sunday briefing that Trump continued to improve.

Dr. Brian Garibaldi of Johns Hopkins University, in charge of the president's therapeutics, said on Sunday that Trump had responded well to the remdesivir antiviral treatment and that he could be allowed to return to the White House as early as Monday.