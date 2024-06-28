Wandering Cows And Blaring Pop: Voters Turn Out In Rural Mongolia
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2024 | 11:30 AM
Sergelen sum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Bedecked in traditional Mongolian clothing, voters at a rural polling station drove up a muddy road to cast their ballot bright and early Friday morning as the nation of 3.4 million goes to the polls.
The streets of Mongolia's capital this week have thundered with the sounds of rallies and campaigners blaring slogans from cars plastered with posters as politicians make their final pitch to voters.
Mongolia's democratic election, with its lively debate and multitude of choices, contrasts sharply with the political systems in neighbouring China and Russia.
More than an hour's drive south of Ulaanbaatar, down a bumpy mud path in the county of Sergelen, the opening of the polls was a quintessentially Mongolian scene.
Moments before voting started, a cow strayed into the area surrounding the polling station -- forcing an attending policeman to loudly shoo it away.
With the morning sun hanging low over the rolling hills, jaunty Mongolian pop played from a loudspeaker set up near the station as the national flag fluttered in the bracing wind.
Following a stirring rendition of the national anthem, election workers -- many of whom work in kindergartens for most of the year -- began ushering people in.
Voters young and old poured into the station from the moment polls opened at 7:00 am, many wearing traditional Mongolian deel clothing.
Among them was one of the area's oldest women, who greeted election workers, received her ballot and filled it in before sliding it into a voting machine.
Snacks sat by the door -- a bowl of sweets and a plate of traditional Mongolian cheese.
First in line to vote was Batsaikan Battseren, 45, a local community leader representing the ruling Mongolian People's Party and a former herder.
"I always want to be the first voter in every election," he said.
"In our (area), I think every citizen should vote."
He said voter participation in the area was 60 percent and that voters were more or less split in their loyalties between the ruling MPP -- widely expected to win -- and the main opposition Democratic Party.
Battseren's main priority was ensuring his local community, which counts many livestock herders as members, gets the help it needs, he said.
"The wheat industry is exporting wheat in larger amounts when our domestic herders need it so desperately."
But he pinned his hopes on the government and its establishment of a fund aimed at better redistributing the profits of Mongolia's vast natural resources.
"I hope better times will come in the future."
Down the road in the town of Nalayh, at another polling station in a small family hospital surrounded by ger dwellings, proceedings were more high-tech.
As voters filed in and got the all-clear to cast their ballots, a large screen showed their ID photo alongside data on turnout so far.
Recent Stories
Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final
Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024
ECC approves technical supplementary grants
Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents
Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development
'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif
Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 28
Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in mar ..
Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 80,000 certificates: BBISE chai ..
SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day
More Stories From World
-
Bolivia president denies conspiracy after failed coup22 seconds ago
-
French parties in final push for votes ahead of crunch poll29 seconds ago
-
Hong Kong museum celebrates life of architect I.M. Pei20 minutes ago
-
At UN, Pakistan debunks India’s claim of Kashmir being its ‘integral' part20 minutes ago
-
Kyiv pushes allies to create no-fly zone in western Ukraine21 minutes ago
-
Argentina parliament approves President Milei's reform package41 minutes ago
-
Richard leads Malone after first day of US Olympic gymnastics trials1 hour ago
-
Delhi airport terminal roof collapse kills one, injures eight1 hour ago
-
Bolivia arrests 17 as failed coup deepens instability1 hour ago
-
Polls open in Iran for presidential election1 hour ago
-
Delhi airport terminal roof collapses months after Modi inauguration1 hour ago
-
Trump says inflation is 'killing our country' under Biden1 hour ago