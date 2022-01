(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Wang Hao was elected governor of east China's Zhejiang Province by the provincial legislature on Friday.

The 13th Zhejiang Provincial People's Congress elected the governor at its sixth session.