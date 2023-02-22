Wang Says Expects Agreeing on Conditions for New Agreements During Meeting With Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi said on Wednesday that he expects to agree on conditions for new agreements between Russia and China during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"I am ready to exchange views with you, my dear friend, on issues of mutual interest. And I expect (conditions for) new agreements," Wang said during talks with Lavrov in Moscow.