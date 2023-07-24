Wang Tells Patrushev China-Russia Relations More Mature - Beijing

Wang Yi, the director of China's Central Foreign Affairs Office, told Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev on Monday during a meeting that Beijing-Moscow relations have managed to resist major international changes and become more mature, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Wang Yi, the director of China's Central Foreign Affairs Office, told Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev on Monday during a meeting that Beijing-Moscow relations have managed to resist major international changes and become more mature, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, China's CGTN broadcaster reported that Wang and Patrushev held a meeting in South Africa.

"In a changing and chaotic international environment, under the strategic management of the leaders of the two states, relations between Russia and China have withstood the test of international turbulence, becoming more mature, strong and full of vitality," Wang said, as quoted by the ministry, adding that Beijing is ready to continue strengthening strategic cooperation and mutual trust with Moscow.

China is ready to work closely with Russia and other BRICS countries to protect the common interests of developing countries, the diplomat added.