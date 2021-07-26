UrduPoint.com
Wang Tells US To Think About Own Compliance With International Rules In First Place

Mon 26th July 2021 | 11:40 PM

Wang Tells US to Think About Own Compliance With International Rules in First Place

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) The United States, more than any other country in the world, should think about own compliance with international rules, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday during his meeting with US Deputy State Secretary Wendy Sherman.

Sherman is on a two-day visit to the Chinese city of Tianjin, where she met with Wang and his deputy, Xie Feng.

"In terms of following international rules, the US is the country that should think [about it] more than anyone else. Washington should play a leading role in following international rules, and not vice versa," the minister said.

The US violated WTO rules by raising tariffs on Chinese goods, while its unilateral sanctions against Beijing run counter to international law, according to Wang.

The Biden administration continues the "flawed" policy toward China that was pursued by former President Donald Trump, he noted.

"We decisively oppose it," Wang said.

China is ready to develop cooperation and "seek common prosperity" together with all countries, including the US, the minister added.

More Stories From World

