Open Menu

Wang Yi Appointed Foreign Minister Of China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2023 | 06:41 PM

Wang Yi appointed foreign minister of China

Wang Yi was appointed as foreign minister of China by the country's top legislature on Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ):Wang Yi was appointed as foreign minister of China by the country's top legislature on Tuesday.

China's top legislature also voted to appoint Pan Gongsheng as central bank governor, as it convened a session.

Qin Gang was removed from the post of foreign minister he concurrently held; Yi Gang was removed from the post of governor of the People's Bank of China, according to a decision adopted at the fourth session of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC).

Chinese President Xi Jinping signed a presidential order to effectuate the decision.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the session, which opened on Tuesday morning.

A draft amendment to the Criminal Law was reviewed at the session, Chinese media reported.

The amendment focuses on better implementing the Party Central Committee's principles and policies regarding the fight against corruption and the protection of private enterprises in accordance with the law.

It refines stipulations concerning the crime of offering bribes as well as corruption conducted by private enterprise personnel.

On Tuesday afternoon, Zhao presided over a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee before the closing meeting of the session.

The closing meeting, attended by 169 members of the NPC Standing Committee, approved the personnel appointments and removals.

Related Topics

Corruption Governor China Bank Enterprise Congress Criminals Post Media From Top Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Manish Malhotra to direct biopic on Meena Kumari, ..

Manish Malhotra to direct biopic on Meena Kumari, starring Kriti Sanon

3 minutes ago
 Indian woman who crossed borders for love embraces ..

Indian woman who crossed borders for love embraces Islam, marries Nasrullah

12 minutes ago
 Baku-Yerevan Treaty Unlikely to Contain Karabakh W ..

Baku-Yerevan Treaty Unlikely to Contain Karabakh Wording Suitable for All Sides ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE showcases its preparation in Executive Office& ..

UAE showcases its preparation in Executive Office&#039;s meeting held with the I ..

15 minutes ago
 'Desecrators not the representative of any religio ..

'Desecrators not the representative of any religion'

13 seconds ago
 Pakistan seizes lead on day two, rain halts play

Pakistan seizes lead on day two, rain halts play

21 minutes ago
IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

15 seconds ago
 IMF Projects Global Growth to Fall From 3.5% in 20 ..

IMF Projects Global Growth to Fall From 3.5% in 2022 to 3% in 2023, Next Year - ..

16 seconds ago
 Armenia Seeks to Narrow Differences on Peace Treat ..

Armenia Seeks to Narrow Differences on Peace Treaty With Baku at Moscow Talks - ..

18 seconds ago
 IMF Says Growth in Bank Loans in Major Economies S ..

IMF Says Growth in Bank Loans in Major Economies Slowed, Credit Conditions May T ..

20 seconds ago
 Pakistan women's squad for Asian Games announced

Pakistan women's squad for Asian Games announced

47 minutes ago
 Aldar increases investment in its retail portfolio ..

Aldar increases investment in its retail portfolio to AED 1 Billion with new red ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World