Wang Yi Calls For Stronger Boost To Global South Development, Unity And Cooperation
Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2024 | 11:55 PM
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday called for joint efforts to inject stronger impetus into the common development, solidarity and cooperation of the Global South
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks while addressing the luncheon marking the 70th anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence in Beijing.
Wang said the speech made by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the commemorative conference has charted the course for the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, and voiced a strong message of the Global South to work with people around the world for a better future.
The vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind is the most effective move to sustain, promote and upgrade the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence in the new circumstances, said Wang.
Today, common challenges, interests and responsibilities have linked the future of all countries more closely together, he said, calling for building a new type of international relations with win-win cooperation at the core.
He said China is ready to work with all parties to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world of lasting peace, universal security, and shared prosperity, and implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative.
Wang called on the Global South to make new contributions to strengthening South-South cooperation, promoting North-South cooperation, and furthering human progress.
Wang urged efforts to cement the foundation of friendship and cooperation with mutual respect and foster a pattern of universal security with joint contribution for shared benefit.
China will stay on the right path of peaceful development and reject attempts to divide the world by forming camps or blocs, he said.
He also called for promoting a wave of development and prosperity with opening up and cooperation, opening up new vistas for human civilization with inclusiveness and mutual learning, and steering the future of global governance with fairness and justice.
China will expand high-standard opening up, roll out major measures to further deepen reforms in all respects, and provide global modernization with more opportunities through new progress in Chinese modernization, he added.
APP/asg
