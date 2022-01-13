Wang Yi holds meeting with Turkish FM in Wuxi, China

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province

BEIJING, . (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province.

During the meeting, Wang Yi stressed a need for to improvement of mutual trust between China and Turkey and support for each other so as to jointly advance the sound development of bilateral ties.

The Chinese foreign minister spoke highly of the development trend of bilateral ties. Wang stressed that China and Turkey, as strategic partners, should stay committed to enhancing mutual trust and support, according to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He hoped that both sides support each other in safeguarding their national sovereignty, security, and development interests, abide by the basic norms of non-interference in each other's internal affairs, avoid participating in any international activities that target each other, and enhance communication on issues that have understanding differences.

Wang hailed the huge potential of trade between the two sides and said that Turkey was the first country to sign a document with China on cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

He called on the two sides to make use of the Currency swap agreement and expand cooperation in areas such as new energy, 5G, and big data. China is also ready to increase imports from Turkey, Wang pledged.

Cavusoglu, for his part, expressed happiness over the sound development of the bilateral ties.

He spoke highly of the economic and trade cooperation and connectivity between the two sides. Turkey is ready to advance cooperation on nuclear power with China, Cavusoglu added.

The Turkish foreign minister reiterated his opposition to politicizing sports events and wished China a successful Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues of common concern. Wang said China recognized Turkey's unique role in regional and international affairs and called for coordination with Turkey to jointly safeguard true multilateralism.

Wang also elaborated on China's stance on the submarine cooperation between the U.S., UK, and Australia, saying the move will increase the risk of nuclear proliferation and start a new regional arms race.

China is ready to work with all countries to safeguard the international system of nuclear non-proliferation, the Chinese foreign minister said.