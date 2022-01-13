UrduPoint.com

Wang Yi Holds Meeting With Turkish FM In Wuxi, China

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2022 | 02:33 PM

Wang Yi holds meeting with Turkish FM in Wuxi, China

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province

BEIJING, . (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province.

During the meeting, Wang Yi stressed a need for to improvement of mutual trust between China and Turkey and support for each other so as to jointly advance the sound development of bilateral ties.

The Chinese foreign minister spoke highly of the development trend of bilateral ties. Wang stressed that China and Turkey, as strategic partners, should stay committed to enhancing mutual trust and support, according to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He hoped that both sides support each other in safeguarding their national sovereignty, security, and development interests, abide by the basic norms of non-interference in each other's internal affairs, avoid participating in any international activities that target each other, and enhance communication on issues that have understanding differences.

Wang hailed the huge potential of trade between the two sides and said that Turkey was the first country to sign a document with China on cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

He called on the two sides to make use of the Currency swap agreement and expand cooperation in areas such as new energy, 5G, and big data. China is also ready to increase imports from Turkey, Wang pledged.

Cavusoglu, for his part, expressed happiness over the sound development of the bilateral ties.

He spoke highly of the economic and trade cooperation and connectivity between the two sides. Turkey is ready to advance cooperation on nuclear power with China, Cavusoglu added.

The Turkish foreign minister reiterated his opposition to politicizing sports events and wished China a successful Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues of common concern. Wang said China recognized Turkey's unique role in regional and international affairs and called for coordination with Turkey to jointly safeguard true multilateralism.

Wang also elaborated on China's stance on the submarine cooperation between the U.S., UK, and Australia, saying the move will increase the risk of nuclear proliferation and start a new regional arms race.

China is ready to work with all countries to safeguard the international system of nuclear non-proliferation, the Chinese foreign minister said.

Related Topics

Australia Sports Turkey China Nuclear Road Wuxi Beijing United Kingdom 5G Olympics All From Agreement Race Opposition

Recent Stories

Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapon ..

Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapons program after missile tests

1 hour ago
 Malaysia reports 3,198 new COVID-19 infections, 15 ..

Malaysia reports 3,198 new COVID-19 infections, 15 more deaths

4 seconds ago
 New Zealand reports 28 new community cases of COVI ..

New Zealand reports 28 new community cases of COVID-19

5 seconds ago
 New Zealand building consents hit new highs

New Zealand building consents hit new highs

7 seconds ago
 S.Korea reports 4,167 more COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 4,167 more COVID-19 cases

8 seconds ago
 Springbok Nyakane eyes new Racing challenge ahead ..

Springbok Nyakane eyes new Racing challenge ahead of European bow

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.