Wang Yi Offers Condolences Over Deaths Of Iranian President, Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 07:33 PM

Wang Yi offers condolences over deaths of Iranian president, foreign minister

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday expressed condolences over the unfortunate deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter accident

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday expressed condolences over the unfortunate deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter accident.

While meeting the press with Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu in Astana, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the Chinese side offered sincere condolences to their relatives, the Iranian government and the people, CGTN reported.

Wang said President Raisi and Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian had made important contributions to promoting the development of China-Iran relations and friendly regional cooperation.

Noting that China had provided assistance for Iran's rescue efforts, and would continue to offer necessary support, Wang said, adding "It believed that the Iranian government and people will have the ability to survive this difficult moment."

APP/asg

