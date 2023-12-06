Open Menu

Wang Yi Talks With Blinken Over Taiwan, Israel-Palestine Conflict

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2023 | 08:26 PM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the phone at the latter's invitation on Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the phone at the latter's invitation on Wednesday.

Blinken expressed gratitude to Wang for visiting the US Embassy in China to pay respects to the former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

Wang said that Kissinger always advocated that the two major countries, China and the US, should respect each other, evolve together, and fulfill their respective international responsibilities, Global Times reported.

Kissinger repeatedly emphasized that the US should fully understand the importance of the Taiwan question to China. The diplomatic legacy left by him is worthy of being promoted and developed by future generations, Wang said.

The successful meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden in San Francisco had established the future-oriented "San Francisco Vision," which was of milestone significance, Wang said.

The current important task for both sides is to extend the positive effects of the San Francisco meeting, implement the consensus of the two countries' leaders, consolidate the stabilization of China-US relations, and promote the development of China-US relations toward a healthy, stable, and sustainable direction.

This aligns with the common interests of both China and the US and is the responsibility of two major countries, the Chinese diplomat said.

Wang once again emphasized China's stern position on the Taiwan question, demanding that the US must not interfere in China's internal affairs or support or condone any "Taiwan independence" forces.

The two diplomats also exchanged views on the Israel-Palestine conflict and agreed to maintain communication regarding the situation in the middle East.

Wang stated that the urgent priority was to achieve a ceasefire and end the conflict.

At the crossroads of war and peace, major countries should especially adhere to fairness and justice, uphold objectivity and impartiality, demonstrate calm rationality, and make all-out efforts to de-escalate the situation to prevent a larger-scale humanitarian disaster.

Any solution to the current Gaza crisis must not deviate from the "two-state solution," and any arrangements concerning the future of Palestine must reflect the will of the Palestinian people, Wang said.

"China believes that the core solution lies in respecting Palestine's right to statehood and self-determination, reflecting the principle of "Palestinians owning, leading, and governing Palestine," he added.

China is willing to work with all parties to this end.

Blinken also shared details of his recent visit to the Middle East and the US perspective on the evolving situation, agreeing that the "two-state solution" should be implemented.

APP/asg

