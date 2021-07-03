Wang Yi Tells Global Peace Forum China Will Not Tolerate External Interference

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) China will not tolerate external interference in its domestic affairs and will not let other countries to interfere with its development, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Saturday.

"China does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, does not hinder with their development and will not tolerate other countries interfering with our own internal affairs or hindering our development," the foreign minister said at the opening ceremony of the 9th World Peace Forum in Beijing.

Wang also stressed that China today is no longer what it used to be 100 years ago. He added that "no one should underestimate the unshakable will and power of the Chinese people to defend the sovereignty of their state and development interests of their country."

The forum, initiated in 2012 by Tsinghua University, gathers more than 100 experts and ex-officials. This year's theme of the event is "International Security Cooperation in the Post-pandemic Era: Upholding and Practicing Multilateralism."