Wang Yi to attend SCO FMs video conference in Beijing

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend a video conference of the foreign ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Wednesday (May 13), Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced on Tuesday.

The Chinese foreign minister will hold in-depth discussions with the foreign ministers of other SCO member states over the topics including cooperation on COVID-19, international and regional situation and the next stage development of the SCO, he made this announcement during his regular briefing.

He said facing the COVID-19 challenge SCO member states upholding the Shanghai spirit conducted anti-virus cooperation contributing to the community with shared future for mankind.

During the crucial stage of China's fight against COVID-19 leaders of other SCO member states expressed sympathy and support to China and provided aid.

He said China also relates to the impact of the pandemic on them and offer timely assistance to the best of our capability including multiple video conference for experts to share experience in prevention and control and teams of medical expert groups to offer guidance on site and urgently needed medical supplies.

Zhao Lijjian said the SCO was a regional organisaton with significant influence. "We believe all sides will build on the momentum of their conference to enhance solidarity and collaboration and deepen cooperation and ensure SCO will contribute to stronger global response on COVID-19 and regional security and development," he added.

To a question that Afghanistan's President and former CEO have agreed to establish a unity government, he said neighbours wish each other prosperity and safety.

He said China and Afghaistan were neighbours who were enjoying long established friendship and strategic partners of cooperation.

"We want to see Afghanistan realise peace and stability at an early date," he added.

The spokesperson said the Chinese side noted this relevant development and commends the recent positive and constructive dialogues between Ghani and Abdulla teams.

"We hope the relevant parties in Afghanistan will prioritise their nations and peoples interests and establish an inclusive unity government thus contributing to Afghanistan's COVID-19's response and promoting peace and reconciliation process," he added.