Wang Yi to attend UNSC, CICA meetings via video on Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday will attend a video meeting by the United Nations Security Council on the maintenance of international peace and security, and post-COVID-19 global governance.

On the same day, Wang will also attend a meeting with foreign ministers or representatives of members of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) via video.

Wang is expected to discuss the joint efforts fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic, the international and regional situation, and CICA cooperation, among other topics.