Wang Yi To Chair UNSC Meeting On Palestinian-Israeli Issue On Nov, 29

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2023 | 04:20 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Chinese Foreign Minister and a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Wang Yi will preside over a high-level UN Security Council meeting in New York on the Palestinian-Israeli issue on November 29, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

As the rotating president of the UN Security Council for November, China hopes that by holding the meeting, all parties can have in-depth exchanges, build consensus and take concrete actions to ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, realize a truce, protect civilians, and ultimately promote a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian question through the two-state solution, he said at a regular press briefing here.

On November 15, the UN Security Council under China's presidency adopted Resolution 2712, calling for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip "for a sufficient number of days."

The resolution was the first product of the Security Council on Gaza after the conflict escalated on October 7.

