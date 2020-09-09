UrduPoint.com
Wang Yi To Discuss Cooperation Against COVID-19 At SCO Meeting In Russia

Wed 09th September 2020 | 04:58 PM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the Meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Russia and discuss further cooperation against COVID-19 and important international and regional issue

According to Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Zhao Lijian, the foreign minister would also hold a bilateral meeting with relevant member states and attend a luncheon for Chinese, Russian and Indian foreign ministers.

The spokesperson told his regular briefing that during the visit to Russia, Wang Yi would have talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, and meet the press to and compare notes on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest to enhance mutual coordination.

To a question whether Wang will meet Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar bilaterally in Moscow, Zhao said, "We will release it in time if there is information about it." It may be mentioned that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will also visit Moscow to attend the SCO at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The SCO Council of Foreign Ministers is the highest forum of SCO after the Council of Heads of State and the Council of Heads of Government.

