Wang Yi To Visit India On Friday For 1st Time Since May 2020 Border Tensions - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit India on March 25 for talks with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, media reported on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit India on March 25 for talks with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, media reported on Thursday.

The sides are expected to discuss the situation in the Ladakh border area, the hostilities in Ukraine, and issues related to the BRICS (acronym to associate five major economies, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), the Hindu newspaper reported, citing sources. The question of Wang's meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi still remains open.

It is Wang's first visit to India since the deterioration of relations between the two countries following another round of conflict on the border of Ladakh which erupted in May 2020 and prompted the nations to increase their military presence in the area.

Professor Swaran Singh, the chair of the Centre for International politics, Organization and Disarmament at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, told Sputnik that the key reason for the Chinese foreign minister's visit is to lay the groundwork for a successful BRICS Summit later this year, ensuring that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the event.

Since May 2020, Eastern Ladakh has witnessed numerous standoffs between the two neighboring nations, both of which have reinforced their military presence in the area. The standoff has significantly cooled relations between India and China. The absence of a marked border between China and India has been a source of tension for decades. LAC � a loose demarcation line that separates the territories � was created as a compromise after a short border war in 1962.

