Wang Yi to visit India to attend China-India Boundary meeting

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :China's State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, at the invitation of Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, will visit India to attend the meeting of 22nd Special Representative of China-India Boundary meeting, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson announced on Friday.

Wang Yi, who is the designated Special Representative of China would hold the 22nd round of border talks with Ajit Doval on December 20-21, Geng Shuang told the media here.

Regarding a question about the agenda of the meeting, he said the Special Representatives talks were the main channel and an important platform for negotiations and strategic communications between the two countries.

The spokesperson said that the two countries according to the practice would hold the events in rotation.

"The two special representatives will follow the consensus of the two leaders and to exchange views on delimitation of the border, boundary management and practical cooperation to seek a resolution," he added.

He said the two sides would also exchange views on bilateral and international issues of mutual interest.

The two countries held the 21st round of talks at Chengdu in China last year.

The annual senior representatives talks are regarded highly by both sides as it is the highest official level forum with a mandate to discuss not only the solution to the boundary issue but also all other issues concerning the two countries.

The China-India border dispute covers 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC). China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet while India contests it.