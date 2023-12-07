Open Menu

Wang Yi Urges Closer Bonds Among LMC Member States

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2023 | 07:36 PM

Wang Yi urges closer bonds among LMC member states

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday urged the member states of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) mechanism to build a closer community with a shared future and create a more interconnected economic development belt

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday urged the member states of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) mechanism to build a closer community with a shared future and create a more interconnected economic development belt.

Wang made the remarks while jointly hosting the eighth Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Beijing with Myanmar's Deputy Prime Minister U Than Swe, who also serves as the country's foreign minister.

The LMC consists of six countries, namely China, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Thailand China Beijing Myanmar Cambodia Laos Vietnam

Recent Stories

DC Islamabad expresses concern over vehicle inspec ..

DC Islamabad expresses concern over vehicle inspection delays and inconvenience

30 minutes ago
 Over 2000 Kashmiri children maimed and physically ..

Over 2000 Kashmiri children maimed and physically disabled by Indian forces in l ..

30 minutes ago
 Erdogan says Turkey and Greece able to resolve dis ..

Erdogan says Turkey and Greece able to resolve disputes

30 minutes ago
 Experts for major transitional shift in economic s ..

Experts for major transitional shift in economic system; deregulation of profess ..

31 minutes ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pays tributes to S ..

1 hour ago
 PPP believes in politics of public welfare, countr ..

PPP believes in politics of public welfare, country's prosperity: Pakistan Peopl ..

1 hour ago
Court extends Sher Afzal Marwat bail in Sound Act ..

Court extends Sher Afzal Marwat bail in Sound Act case

1 hour ago
 WIPO, IPO join hands to promote women enterprises, ..

WIPO, IPO join hands to promote women enterprises, innovation

1 hour ago
 PSX gains 800 more points to close at 64,718.08

PSX gains 800 more points to close at 64,718.08

1 hour ago
 PBS organizes workshop on data users, producers

PBS organizes workshop on data users, producers

1 hour ago
 Pakistani film 'Dhai Chaal' on arrested Indian Spy ..

Pakistani film 'Dhai Chaal' on arrested Indian Spy Kulbushan Yadav premier held

1 hour ago
 Cheap electricity and jobs keep Serbia tied to coa ..

Cheap electricity and jobs keep Serbia tied to coal

2 hours ago

More Stories From World