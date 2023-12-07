Wang Yi urges closer bonds among LMC member states

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday urged the member states of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) mechanism to build a closer community with a shared future and create a more interconnected economic development belt

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday urged the member states of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) mechanism to build a closer community with a shared future and create a more interconnected economic development belt.

Wang made the remarks while jointly hosting the eighth Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Beijing with Myanmar's Deputy Prime Minister U Than Swe, who also serves as the country's foreign minister.

The LMC consists of six countries, namely China, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam.