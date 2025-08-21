Wang Yi’s Visit To Islamabad Of Special Significance: Chinese Scholar
Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 04:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s ongoing visit to Islamabad this time is of special significance as it comes at a critical juncture of evolving global and regional dynamics, Prof. Cheng Xizhong, Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute said on Thursday.
The ongoing adjustments in major power relations and the accelerated transformation of the South Asian regional situation, along with the evolving interactions among countries within and outside the region, have created a complex environment.
Against this backdrop, the Sixth Round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue serves not only as an institutionalized communication mechanism for bilateral ties but also as a platform to coordinate positions, enhance strategic mutual trust, and jointly respond to external changes. By firmly seizing strategic opportunities, the two sides can advance their common interests through synergized efforts, he said in a statement here.
Prof Cheng said that after visiting India, Foreign Minister Wang Yi immediately visits Pakistan, sending a clear signal to the Pakistani side that no matter how China-India relations change, the ironclad friendship between China and Pakistan will never change.
He termed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as an important symbol of China-Pakistan strategic cooperation and added during this visit, the two sides are likely to discuss plans for expanding specific cooperation projects, such as transportation infrastructure, energy and electricity connectivity, and arrangements for facilitating cross-border trade. At the same time, the two sides will also focus on carrying out cooperation in such fields as industrial cooperation, agricultural modernization, digital economy and green energy.
China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners. During this visit, the two sides will explore ways to strengthen coordination and cooperation in international and regional affairs and accelerate the building of a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, he added.
