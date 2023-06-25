Open Menu

Wanger PMC Members Leaving Area Of Southern Military District HQ In Russia's Rostov-on-Don

Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2023 | 01:00 AM

ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2023) ON-DON, Russia, June 24 (Sputnik) - Members of the  Wagner Group private military company (PMC) have started to leave the territory of the headquarters of Russia's Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

Vehicles of the Wagner Group began to leave the area of the military district headquarters and the nearby territory, with the situation in the city remaining calm, the correspondent said.

Earlier in the day, the Belarusian presidential office said that the head of the military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, accepted Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's proposal to stop the movement of Wagner troops in Russia and take further steps to de-escalate the situation. Prigozhin later confirmed the information, saying that Wagner troops were returning back to their field camps.

