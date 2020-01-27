UrduPoint.com
Wani Lauds EU Parliament Resolution Condemning India's Actions In IoJK;

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 01:42 PM

Veteran Kashmiri rights activist and senior vice chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front Altaf Hussain Wani Monday appreciated European Union Parliament for condemning India's unlawful and unconstitutional move of changing the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir

MIRPUR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) : Veteran Kashmiri rights activist and senior vice chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front Altaf Hussain Wani Monday appreciated European Union Parliament for condemning India's unlawful and unconstitutional move of changing the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Terming it as a great development the JKNF leader said, "We owe a token of gratitude to the EU parliamentarians who have right away supported the Kashmiris' just cause and raised their concerns over the dire human rights situations in the Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir".

Talking to this Correspondent on Monday, Wani maintained that the EU debate and vote on a scathing resolution against the annexation of occupied Kashmir by India amply demonstrates the fact the so-called normalcy narrative peddled by New Delhi was no longer supported by the western world.

