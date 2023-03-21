Wani urges OHCHR to release much awaited third report on Human rights situation in IIOJK:

UrduPoint.com

Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations and permanent representative World Muslim Congress Altaf Hussain Wani has urged the OHCHR to release much awaited third report on human rights situation in the Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir

MIRPUR (AJK) : (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 21st Mar, 2023 ):Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations and permanent representative World Muslim Congress Altaf Hussain Wani has urged the OHCHR to release much awaited third report on human rights situation in the Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking part in debate held under agenda item 2 on the sidelines of 52nd session of the UN human Rights Council, held in the Swiss city of Geneva on Tuesday, Wani, while speaking on behalf of the World Muslim Congress, said that the council should constitute a fact-finding mission and send it to Indian held territory of Kashmir to investigate rights abuses taking place the restive region, says a message reaching and released to APP here late Tuesday.

Terming India as a colonizer, the KIIR chief said that India has suspended all basic and fundamental rights of Kashmiri people.

Voicing his serious concerns over the continued bloodshed and atrocities in the IoK, he said, "Kashmiris as a race are on the brink of extinction".

He said that the land grabbing under cover of Development and killing of youth at the pretext of so-called security was at its climax.

Taking strong exception to New Delhi's response to the UNCHR commissioner's statement, Wani said, "The chain reaction of India to high commissioner's statement about the worrying human rights situation of Indian-occupied Kashmir is unwarranted and unjustified".

He said that India has been shamelessly portraying democracy, development and peace to consolidate the killing machine under cover of AFSPA, UAPA, and PSA to buy the time.

Referring to the post 5th August scenario, he said that all that India intends to was to consolidate colonialism in the disputed territory.

"The summit of G-20 nations in India is a geopolitical strategy aimed at concealing the gross HR violations under cover of development", he said. Ends / APP / AHR.

