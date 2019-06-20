UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"Want To See Egyptian Authorities Prosecuted In An International Court In Mohamed Morsi Death: Turkish President Erdogan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 01:23 PM

Turkey's president has accused Egyptian authorities of murdering former president Mohamed Morsi, who died after collapsing in court on Monday, and vowed to see them prosecuted in an international court

Ankara (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th June, 2019) Turkey's president has accused Egyptian authorities of murdering former president Mohamed Morsi, who died after collapsing in court on Monday, and vowed to see them prosecuted in an international court.At an election rally in Istanbul, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Morsi "did not die, he was murdered" and called on the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to act on his death.Morsi, who was suffering from diabetes, hypertension and liver disease, collapsed after speaking during a retrial hearing in Cairo over charges of collaborating with foreign powers and militant groups.Unfortunately, Mohamed Morsi was on the ground of the courtroom flailing for 20 minutes.

No official there intervened. Morsi did not [die] naturally, he was killed."The office of Egypt's attorney-general has denied claims that he was murdered and argued he "was transported immediately to the hospital", where he was later pronounced dead.Friends and colleagues of Morsi have accused security forces of murdering the former president and claim that police failed to administer first aid fast enough when he collapsed.Prison guards allegedly left the 67-year-old "slumped on the floor" in the courtroom for more than 20 minutes, despite other defendants calling for help.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Dead Police Turkey Egypt Died Cairo Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan National University From Court

Recent Stories

Race for UK Prime Minister goes down to final two

2 minutes ago

Christchurch attack: New Zealand launches gun buy- ..

2 minutes ago

Xi Jinping visits N Korea to boost China's ties wi ..

2 minutes ago

Government, Opposition to mutually devise economic ..

2 minutes ago

AU Commissioner Says Expects Nigeria, Benin to Sig ..

1 minute ago

Japan Plans to Resume F-35A Fighter Flights After ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.