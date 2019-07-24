UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Want To Stay Relevant? Fight Me, Pacquiao Tells Mayweather

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 02:31 PM

Want to stay relevant? Fight me, Pacquiao tells Mayweather

Manny Pacquiao challenged Floyd Mayweather to face him again in the ring on Wednesday as the retired American star taunted the Filipino great about fighting on into his forties

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Manny Pacquiao challenged Floyd Mayweather to face him again in the ring on Wednesday as the retired American star taunted the Filipino great about fighting on into his forties.

Pacquiao, 40, who beat Keith Thurman on a split decision at the weekend, bit back at Mayweather on social media after the American accused him of trading on his name.

"You come to my fight and then use my name in a post but I'm the one that is trying to stay relevant? if you want to be relevant again... #MayPac2," Pacquiao tweeted.

Mayweather, who retired at 40 in 2017 with the unprecedented win-loss record of 50-0, had earlier claimed that Pacquiao's "entire legacy and career has been built off its association with my name".

"It's about time you all stop using my brand for clout chasing and clickbait and let that man's name hold weight of its own," he posted on Instagram.

"When we finally fought, I won so easily that everyone had to eat their words!" added Mayweather, alongside a picture of his 2015 defeat of Pacquiao.

But Mayweather, who was ringside in Las Vegas as Pacquiao became the oldest welterweight world champion in boxing history, stayed silent about a rematch as he answered the Filipino in a later post.

"Bottom line, I make more money than you... I beat you mentally, physically and financially!" he wrote.

"Remember, you fight cause you have to, I fight when I want to!"Mayweather is one of just seven pro fighters to have beaten Pacquiao, the only boxer to have won world titles in eight weight divisions.

Related Topics

World Social Media Split Man Las Vegas Money 2017 2015 Post All Weight Boxing Boxer Instagram

Recent Stories

2680 grams hashish seized;13 arrested in Sargodha ..

3 minutes ago

'Handcuffed accused shot dead by rival in court' i ..

13 seconds ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues ..

14 seconds ago

'Around 40 percent medical stores being run by dis ..

16 seconds ago

First Lady for attracting tourists through clean e ..

19 seconds ago

First Lady Bushra Bibi's absence at PM Imran's US ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.