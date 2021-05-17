UrduPoint.com
War Against Palestine Benefits PM Netanyahu, Claims Israeli Politician

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

War against Palestine benefits PM Netanyahu, claims Israeli politician

Mossi Raz who is member of Israeli parliament says PM Nethanyahu is facing corruption charges and war in Gaza has given him political lifeline, making it clear that use of force is not the solution.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 17th, 2021) The war in Palestine benefitted Prime Minister Netanyahu who was facing corruption charges, an Israeli politician said.

Mossi Raz who is member of Israeli parliament said that the ongoing Palestinian crisis benefited PM Nethanyahu.

He expressed these words while exclusively talking to a Pakistani tv channel on Monday.

Mossi Raz is a member of Meretz, a left-wing, social-democratic and green political party in Israel.

The politician said that use of force was not the solution.

Over 200 people including women and children have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since last Monday.

Raising voice for a ceasefire in Knesset, Raz said that Netanyahu was facing corruption charges and could have been removed from the office of prime minister had the war in Gaza not begun.

Earlier, Wall Street Journal also reported: “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pressing an aggressive campaign against Hamas, targeting its leaders, strategic infrastructure and military sites...... The operation could aid Mr Netanyahu’s other vital goal of staying in power,”.

It also reported that one week earlier, Netanyahu’s opponents were poised to unseat him and form a new government, potentially ending the rule of the country’s longest-serving leader because of corruption charges.

The WSJ said that the current turmoil gave the Israeli prime minister a political lifeline.

“Netanyahu has always thrived in environments of uncertainty, of chaos and crisis,” Mitchell Barak, an Israeli pollster and director of Keevoon Global Research was quoted by the newspaper.

