War Casts Shadow Over Lebanon's Ancient Baalbek

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Baalbek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Since war erupted between Israel and Hezbollah, the famed Palmyra Hotel in east Lebanon's Baalbek has been without visitors, but long-time employee Rabih Salika refuses to leave -- even as bombs drop nearby.

The hotel, which was built in 1874, once welcomed renowned guests including former French President Charles de Gaulle and American singer Nina Simone.

Overlooking a large archaeological complex encompassing the ruins of an ancient Roman town, the Palmyra has kept its doors open through several conflicts and years of economic collapse.

"This hotel hasn't closed its doors for 150 years," Salika said, explaining that it welcomed guests at the height of Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war and during Israel's last war with Hezbollah in 2006.

The 45-year-old has worked there for more than half his life and says he will not abandon it now.

"I'm very attached to this place," he said, adding that the hotel's vast, desolate halls leave "a huge pang in my heart".

He spends his days dusting decaying furniture and antique mirrors. He clears glass shards from windows shattered by strikes.

Baalbek, known as the 'City of the Sun' in ancient times, is home to one of the world's largest complex of Roman temples -- designated a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

But the latest Israel-Hezbollah war has cast a pall over the eastern city, home to an estimated 250,000 people before the war.

