War Casts Shadow Over Lebanon's Ancient Baalbek
Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Baalbek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Since war erupted between Israel and Hezbollah, the famed Palmyra Hotel in east Lebanon's Baalbek has been without visitors, but long-time employee Rabih Salika refuses to leave -- even as bombs drop nearby.
The hotel, which was built in 1874, once welcomed renowned guests including former French President Charles de Gaulle and American singer Nina Simone.
Overlooking a large archaeological complex encompassing the ruins of an ancient Roman town, the Palmyra has kept its doors open through several conflicts and years of economic collapse.
"This hotel hasn't closed its doors for 150 years," Salika said, explaining that it welcomed guests at the height of Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war and during Israel's last war with Hezbollah in 2006.
The 45-year-old has worked there for more than half his life and says he will not abandon it now.
"I'm very attached to this place," he said, adding that the hotel's vast, desolate halls leave "a huge pang in my heart".
He spends his days dusting decaying furniture and antique mirrors. He clears glass shards from windows shattered by strikes.
Baalbek, known as the 'City of the Sun' in ancient times, is home to one of the world's largest complex of Roman temples -- designated a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.
But the latest Israel-Hezbollah war has cast a pall over the eastern city, home to an estimated 250,000 people before the war.
Recent Stories
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
More Stories From World
-
Japan ruling party misses majority in snap vote: broadcaster NHK projections58 seconds ago
-
Russian army claims new advance in east Ukraine1 minute ago
-
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarity with Kashmiris51 minutes ago
-
Mbappe and Real Madrid shaken by Clasico thrashing1 hour ago
-
Centre-left tipped to take power as Lithuanians vote2 hours ago
-
Israel pounds Gaza and Lebanon after Iran strikes2 hours ago
-
Motorcycling: Thai MotoGP results2 hours ago
-
Polling for parliamentary elections start in all region of Uzbekistan2 hours ago
-
Georgia thrown into political turmoil after disputed vote2 hours ago
-
Kashmir conflict must be resolved through dialogue: Speakers at Stockholm event2 hours ago
-
Bagnaia wins wet Thai MotoGP to close gap on title rival Martin2 hours ago
-
Golf: LPGA Maybank Championship scores2 hours ago