War Correspondents from Russia, Syria, India Receive International RT Award

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) War correspondents from Russia, Syria and India won RT's annual Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards in 2020, the broadcaster said on Thursday.

"Journalists from Russia, Syria and India became the winners of Khaled Alkhateb Memorial Awards 2020 ” the annual international awards recognizing excellence in warzone reporting. The Awards were launched by the tv news network in honor of RT Arabic journalist Khaled Alkhateb, who died while reporting from Syria in 2017," the broadcaster said in a press release.

The award is given in three categories, namely "Best Video Journalism from a Conflict Zone: Short From, Best Video Journalism from a Conflict Zone: Long Form, Best Written Journalism from a Conflict Zone." Entries have been submitted from 16 different countries, including the United States, Egypt and others.

Mohamed Ali, a Syrian journalist, won the award for the best short video from a conflict zone for a report on the situation in the Syrian province of Idlib, while Russian journalist Alexander Konevich won the award for the best long video for a series of reports about Russia's military assistance to Syria during the ongoing civil war.

In addition, Indian reporter Ruchi Kumar won the award for the best-written journalism for reports about the difficult conditions of Afghan refugees living in Iran.

Director at the Association for International Broadcasters Tom Wragg, Eva Golinger, an expert on US foreign policy, RT war correspondent Murad Gazdiev, VGTRK war reporter Evgeny Poddubny, and reporters from Italy, Egypt and Greece sat on the jury.