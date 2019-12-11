War crimes court sends C.Africa suspects for trial

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The International Criminal Court on Wednesday sent a former top football official and a militiaman nicknamed Rambo for trial after confirming war crimes charges against them.

Former sports minister Patrice-Edouard Ngaissona was allegedly a senior leader of mainly Christian militias as the country descended into war in 2013 to 2014, while Alfred Yekatom is accused of commanding so-called anti-Balaka fighters on the ground.

Following a hearing in September to decide whether there was enough evidence against the pair, judges made a "unanimous decision partially confirming the charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity... and committed them to trial."Judges said there were "substantial grounds" to accuse them of crimes including directing attacks against civilians, murder, rape, forcible displacement, pillaging, cruel treatment, torture, and persecution.