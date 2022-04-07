War Crimes Should Be Investigated - Stoltenberg

UrduPoint.com

All war crimes should be investigated, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday when commenting on killings of Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) All war crimes should be investigated, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday when commenting on killings of Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine.

"Every report on potential violations of national law should be thoroughly looked into and of course any violation of international law and any war crime is always unacceptable," Stoltenberg said.

