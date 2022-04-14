UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2022 | 07:52 PM

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Russian flagship 'seriously damaged' - The Russian navy's Black Sea flagship is "seriously damaged" by an ammunition explosion, state media says

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Russian flagship 'seriously damaged' - The Russian navy's Black Sea flagship is "seriously damaged" by an ammunition explosion, state media says. A Ukrainian government official claims the vessel was hit by the country's missiles.

The Russian defence ministry says it remains afloat.

The "Moskva" gained notoriety early in the war when it called on Ukrainian border troops defending the strategic Snake Island to surrender, only to be defiantly refused.

- Evacuations resume - Ukraine says it is reopening humanitarian corridors through nine routes in Ukraine's east and south, to facilitate the evacuation of civilians from war-scarred regions after a day-long pause that Kyiv attributed to Russian violations.

- Ukraine accused - The governor of Russia's southern Bryansk region accuses the Ukrainian army of shelling a Russian town about 10 kilometres (six miles) from their joint border, injuring civilians.

The Russian military threatens to strike Ukraine's command centres in Kyiv as "we are seeing Ukrainian troops' attempts to carry out sabotage and strike Russian territory", Moscow's defence ministry says.

- Genocide debate - Leaders on either side of the Atlantic diverge on whether to label Russia's actions in Ukraine as "genocide".

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says US President Joe Biden, who has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of genocide, was "right" in his choice of words.

But French President Emmanuel Macron, who is campaigning for re-election, said such "verbal escalations" were unhelpful, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz steers clear of using the term.

- $800mn US aid package - The United States unveils a major new package of aid to Ukraine, including equipment such as helicopters, howitzers and armoured personnel carriers.

The package includes equipment Washington had previously refused to provide to Kyiv for fear of escalating the conflict with nuclear-armed Russia.

- Kharkiv offensive continues - Russia's offensive on Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv has claimed a further four lives, governor Oleg Synegubov says. The city near the Russian border has been on the eastern frontline since the start of the war and suffered massive destruction.

- Ukraine a 'crime scene' - The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor calls Ukraine "a crime scene" on a visit to the town of Bucha west of Kyiv, one of several towns where Russia is accused of massacring civilians.

The ICC investigates allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and aggression.

- Le Pen for NATO-Moscow rapprochement - French far-right leader Marine Le Pen says she will back closer ties between NATO and Russia and pull Paris out of the alliance's military command if elected president in an April 24 runoff with Emmanuel Macron.

Following accusations she is too close to President Vladimir Putin, Le Pen said a "strategic rapprochement" is required and questions need to be asked about the role of the alliance after the end of the Warsaw Pact.

- US warns China - US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns that China's stance towards Russia and its invasion of Ukraine could affect countries' willingness to collaborate and trade with Beijing.

- Prisoner swap - Ukraine says that 30 prisoners of war are being returned to the country as part of the most recent exchange of captives with Russia, following an order from President Volodymyr Zelensky.

It says in a statement on social media the swap involves five officers and 17 servicemen, along with eight civilians, including one woman.

- 4.7 million refugees -More than 4.7 million Ukrainians have fled their country in the 50 days since Russia invaded, the United Nations says.

More Stories From World

