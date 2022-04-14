War in Ukraine: Latest developments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Russian flagship 'seriously damaged' but afloat - Ukraine claims its missiles struck the Russian navy's Black Sea flagship, causing a fire that "seriously damaged" the vessel, according to Moscow

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Russian flagship 'seriously damaged' but afloat - Ukraine claims its missiles struck the Russian navy's Black Sea flagship, causing a fire that "seriously damaged" the vessel, according to Moscow.

The Russian defence ministry says the warship, which has been used to launch missiles at Ukraine's southern coast and interior, remains afloat.

The "Moskva" gained notoriety early in the war when it called on Ukrainian border troops defending the strategic Snake Island to surrender, only to be defiantly refused.

- Russia accuses Ukraine of attacks - Kyiv rejects Moscow's claim that it carried out attacks on Russian soil, accusing Moscow of staging "terror attacks" on its own territory to stir up "anti-Ukrainian hysteria" in the country.

Moscow claims Ukraine sent two helicopters across the border to bomb a town in Russia's southern Bryansk region, Russia, which had initially reported seven injured in shelling, said at least six residential buildings were damaged and that a toddler was among the injured in the purported helicopter attack.

Elsewhere, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region claims the village of Spodaryushino, "came under shelling" from the Ukrainian side of the border, and that it and a nearby village had been evacuated as a precaution.

There was no way of immediately verifying the reports.

- Ukraine resumes evacuations - Ukraine says it is reopening humanitarian corridors through nine routes in the country's east and south, to facilitate the evacuation of civilians from war-scarred regions after a day-long pause that Kyiv attributed to Russian violations.

- Genocide debate - Leaders on either side of the Atlantic diverge on whether to label Russia's actions in Ukraine as "genocide".

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says US President Joe Biden, who has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of genocide, was "right" in his choice of words.

But French President Emmanuel Macron, who is campaigning for re-election, said such "verbal escalations" were unhelpful, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz steers clear of using the term.

- $800 mn US aid package - The United States unveils a major new package of aid to Ukraine, including equipment such as helicopters, howitzers and armoured personnel carriers.

The package includes equipment Washington had previously refused to provide to Kyiv for fear of escalating the conflict with nuclear-armed Russia.

- Kharkiv offensive continues - Russia's offensive on Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv has claimed a further four lives, governor Oleg Synegubov says. The city near the Russian border has been on the eastern frontline since the start of the war and suffered massive destruction.

- Le Pen for NATO-Moscow rapprochement - French far-right leader Marine Le Pen says she will back closer ties between NATO and Russia and pull Paris out of the alliance's military command if elected president in an April 24 runoff with Emmanuel Macron.

Following accusations she is too close to President Vladimir Putin, Le Pen said a "strategic rapprochement" is required and questions need to be asked about the role of the alliance after the end of the Warsaw Pact.

- US warns China - US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns that China's stance towards Russia and its invasion of Ukraine could affect countries' willingness to collaborate and trade with Beijing.

- Prisoner swap - Ukraine says 30 prisoners of war are being returned to the country as part of the most recent exchange of captives with Russia, following an order from President Volodymyr Zelensky.

It says in a statement on social media the swap involves five officers and 17 servicemen, along with eight civilians, including one woman.

- 4.7 million refugees -More than 4.7 million Ukrainians have fled their country in the 50 days since Russia invaded, the United Nations says.