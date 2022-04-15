UrduPoint.com

War In Ukraine: Latest Developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Russia threatens Kyiv - A Ukrainian military factory outside Kyiv is partially destroyed by overnight Russian strikes, AFP reports, as Moscow warns it will intensify attacks on the capital in response to Ukrainian strikes on Russian soil

Russian officials accuse Ukraine of sending two helicopters across the border to bomb a town in Russia's southern Bryansk region, wounding eight people. Ukraine has denied the accusations.

The military factory outside Kyiv produced missiles allegedly used to hit Russia's Moskva warship.

"The number and scale of missile strikes against targets in Kyiv will increase in response to any terrorist attacks or sabotage committed by the Kyiv nationalist regime on Russian territory," the defence ministry in Moscow says.

- Five million flee Ukraine - More than five million people have now fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24, the United Nations says.

The UN's refugee agency lists 4,796,245 million Ukrainians who have crossed the borders, while its International Organization for Migration says nearly 215,000 third-country nationals have also left.

- Russian flagship sinks - Russia's guided-missile cruiser Moskva sinks in the Black Sea after being damaged, Russia's defence ministry says.

"While being towed... towards the destination port, the vessel lost its balance due to damage sustained in the hull as fire broke out after ammunition exploded. Given the choppy seas, the vessel sank," the state news agency TASS quotes the ministry as saying.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby says the sinking of the Moskva dealt a "big blow" to the Black Sea fleet.

- Russia warns Finland, Sweden -Russia's foreign ministry warns of unspecified "consequences" should non-aligned Finland and Sweden join NATO.

Moscow's military actions in Ukraine have sparked a dramatic U-turn in public and political opinion in both countries. Finland said this week it will decide whether to apply for NATO membership within weeks, and Sweden is also discussing joining the alliance.

