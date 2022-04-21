UrduPoint.com

War In Ukraine: Latest Developments

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2022 | 10:21 PM

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Putin hails 'liberation' of Mariupol - Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu announces that Moscow now controls all of the strategically important port city of Mariupol, apart from the vast Azovstal steel plant where Ukrainian troops are holding out

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Putin hails 'liberation' of Mariupol - Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu announces that Moscow now controls all of the strategically important port city of Mariupol, apart from the vast Azovstal steel plant where Ukrainian troops are holding out.

President Vladimir Putin hails the city's "liberation" and orders the military to refrain from storming the plant, telling them instead to surround it, "so that not even a fly can escape." Ukraine calls for a humanitarian corridor to be opened immediately to allow "hundreds" of civilians and wounded fighters to be evacuated from the plant.

US President Joe Biden says it is "questionable" whether Russia had taken control of Mariupol, saying: "There is no evidence yet that Mariupol has completely fallen." - Evacuee buses arrive - Three school buses filled with evacuees from Mariupol arrive in Zaporizhzhia after crossing through territory held by Russian forces, AFP correspondents see.

- US military aid - Biden announces a new package of $800 million in military aid for Ukraine, saying it will help Kyiv's forces in the fight against Russian forces in the eastern Donbas region.

The newest round of US support will include heavy artillery, dozens of howitzers, 144,000 rounds of ammunition for them, and tactical drones.

Biden says Putin will "never succeed in dominating and occupying all of Ukraine. That will not happen." - Over 1,000 bodies in Kyiv area - The bodies of 1,020 civilians have been collected from the streets and buildings in the wider Kyiv region since Russian forces withdrew from the area late last month, Ukraine's deputy prime minister for European integration tells AFP.

The Russian withdrawal left a trail of civilian deaths that have fuelled accusations of war crimes and even genocide.

In the latest grim discovery, police say they have found the bodies of nine civilians, some showing signs of torture, in the town of Borodyanka, northwest of Kyiv.

- Russia bans Harris, Zuckerberg - Russia slaps a travel ban on US Vice President Kamala Harris, Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg and 27 other prominent Americans in retaliation for sanctions imposed over the Kremlin's military campaign in Ukraine.

It also announces a travel ban on 61 Canadian citizens, including a number of officials and journalists.

- Google fined for Ukraine videos - A Russian court fines Google 11 million rubles ($135,000) for failing to take down contentious YouTube videos alleging heavy Russian military losses in Ukraine.

One of the videos claims that Russian soldiers who were trying to retreat in the face of Ukrainian counter-attacks were shot by their own side, according to Russian state media.

- Spain sends military equipment - Spain has shipped 200 tonnes of military equipment, including heavy transport vehicles and ammunition to Ukraine, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says during a visit to Kyiv.

- UNESCO meeting postponed - A meeting of the UN cultural agency's World Heritage Committee scheduled to take place in Russia in June has been postponed indefinitely, a senior source at Paris-based UNESCO tells AFP.

The meeting had been due to take place in the city of Kazan from June 19 to 30.

- 7.7 million displaced -More than 7.7 million people are estimated to have been internally displaced by Russia's war in Ukraine, having fled their homes but stayed within the country, the United Nations says.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Defence Minister World Police Google United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Facebook Visit Vehicles Mark Zuckerberg Vladimir Putin Kazan Mariupol Spain June YouTube Media All From Million Court

Recent Stories

Ayaz Latif Palejo resigns as GDA secretary General ..

Ayaz Latif Palejo resigns as GDA secretary General

3 minutes ago
 Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, ICRC Discuss Ukra ..

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, ICRC Discuss Ukraine-Related Humanitarian Issue ..

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister directs Punjab govt to procure whea ..

Prime Minister directs Punjab govt to procure wheat for KP

3 minutes ago
 German, Spanish, Portuguese Leaders Call On French ..

German, Spanish, Portuguese Leaders Call On French Citizens to Vote for Macron

3 minutes ago
 Imran Khan has sold national economic integrity: K ..

Imran Khan has sold national economic integrity: Khawaja Asif

3 minutes ago
 Nigerian Chief of Defence calls on CJCSC

Nigerian Chief of Defence calls on CJCSC

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.