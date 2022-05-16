War in Ukraine: Latest developments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Joining NATO a 'grave mistake', Russia warns - Russia warns that the decision by Finland and Sweden to join the western NATO military alliance is a "grave mistake with far-reaching consequences".

"They should have no illusions that we will just put up with this," Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov tells reporters.

Finland has officially announced its intention to join NATO and Sweden's ruling Social Democratic Party says it too wants to join, a seismic decision that would end the two countries' decades-long policy of non-alignment.

- Russia the 'only' threat: Finnish PM - Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin tells MPs debating the NATO accession bid that Finland needs to be protected from Russia.

"The only country that threatens European security, and is now openly waging a war of aggression, is Russia", she says.

- Russia nationalises Renault assets - The Russian government takes over French carmaker Renault's majority share in AvtoVAZ, Russia's largest automaker, following the French group's withdrawal from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Renault handed over its assets to Moscow, on condition that it be allowed buy back its stake in AvtoVAZ, maker of the Lada, within six years. The Russian state also took control of Renault's Moscow plant, Avtoframos.

No figure was put on the transaction, but Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov had previously said that Renault was seeking only one symbolic Russian ruble.

- Russia's Donbas offensive has 'lost momentum' - British military intelligence says Russia's offensive in the eastern Donbas region has "lost momentum" and that Russia's losses could now amount to one-third of the ground forces it deployed in Ukraine in February.

"Despite small-scale initial advances, Russia has failed to achieve substantial territorial gains over the past month while sustaining consistently high levels of attrition," the British ministry of defence says.

The UK warns however that the counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces, who have driven Russian troops back from the city of Kharkiv, could be slowed by a new threat from Russia ally Belarus, which is mobilising special forces along Ukraine's northern border.

"The presence of Belarusian forces near the border will likely fix Ukrainian troops, so they cannot deploy in support of operations in the Donbas," it warns.

- Eurovision win lifts spirits - Ukrainians receive a much-needed boost as a folk rap lullaby wins the Eurovision song contest.

"Stefania", which beat out a host of over-the-top acts at the quirky annual musical event, was written by frontman Oleh Psiuk as a tribute to his mother before the war -- but its nostalgic lyrics have taken on wider meaning because of the conflict.

"Please help Ukraine and Mariupol! Help Azovstal right now," Psiuk says in English from the stage, referring to the port city's steelworks where Ukrainian soldiers are surrounded by Russian forces.

- Ukraine can win, says NATO boss -NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says Ukraine can defeat Russia's invasion, urging the alliance to keep sending military aid to Kyiv.

"Ukraine can win this war. Ukrainians are bravely defending their homeland," he says, adding that "we must continue to step up and sustain our... support to Ukraine".