UrduPoint.com

War In Ukraine: Latest Developments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2022 | 09:21 PM

War in Ukraine: latest developments

A cargo ship carrying the first delivery of grain from Ukraine since Russia's February 24 invasion sets sail from Istanbul after getting clearance from a Russian and Ukrainian team of inspectors to sail on to its final destination in Lebanon

Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :A cargo ship carrying the first delivery of grain from Ukraine since Russia's February 24 invasion sets sail from Istanbul after getting clearance from a Russian and Ukrainian team of inspectors to sail on to its final destination in Lebanon.

The Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni left the port of Odessa on Monday following a deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations on lifting a Russian naval blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea cities.

Wednesday's inspection was being watched closely for signs of how well the agreement holds up.

Ukraine is one of the world's main grain suppliers and the blockade had sent food prices soaring.

- Ukraine makes new gains in Kherson - Ukraine says its forces have retaken seven more villages in the southern Kherson region in a major counteroffensive.

Moscow seized almost all the territory of the economically and strategically important region bordering the annexed Crimea peninsula during the first days of its invasion.

But in recent weeks, the Ukrainian army, bolstered by deliveries of Western-supplied long-range artillery, have regained ground.

- Germany accuses Russia over gas - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz accuses Russia of blocking the delivery of a turbine needed to keep gas flowing to Europe through the Nord Stream pipeline.

Standing next to the turbine, currently stuck with maker Siemens Energy in Germany, Scholz said the unit was "available and working".

Russian energy giant Gazprom has blamed the delayed return of the unit from Canada, where it was being serviced, for the initial reduction in deliveries of gas via the pipeline in June.

Germany, which is heavily dependent on Russian gas, has branded the decision to limit supplies as a "political" response over the West's support for Ukraine.

- Lviv hit - Russia says it has destroyed an arms depot near the city of Lviv, in a rare strike on western Ukraine, using "air-launched high-precision long-range missiles".

The defence ministry says it also destroyed four warehouses containing rockets, artillery pieces and ammunition in the southern region of Mykolaiv and the eastern region of Donetsk.

- US bans alleged Putin girlfriend - The United States blacklists Russian President Vladimir Putin's purported girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, a former Olympic gymnast, and the tycoon owner of the second-largest estate in London, Andrey Grigoryevich Guryev, in its latest round of sanctions.

It also slaps business bans on several other oligarchs believed to be close to Putin, four officials Russia has named to administer occupied territories in Ukraine, and around two dozen high technology institutes and companies, including key state-backed electronics entities.

- 'Volatile' situation at nuclear plant - The situation is "volatile" at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which fell under Russian control in March, the head of the international nuclear agency IAEA, Rafael Grossi, says.

The IAEA has been trying to send a mission to the Zaporizhzhia plant which, although under Russian control, is still being operated by Ukrainian staff.

Ukraine has rejected the efforts, which it says would legitimise Russia's occupation of the site in the eyes of the international community.

"Every principle of safety has been violated one way or the other," Grossi tells a news conference at UN headquarters in New York.

Related Topics

World Army Technology United Nations Business Ukraine Russia Europe Turkey Canada Nuclear German Germany London Nord Vladimir Putin Istanbul Kherson Odessa Donetsk New York United States Lebanon SITE February March June Gas Olympics All From Agreement Siemens

Recent Stories

Airbus scraps A350 contract with Qatar Airways in ..

Airbus scraps A350 contract with Qatar Airways in feud

6 minutes ago
 Martyred Major Pilot Saeed Ahmed Tunio buried with ..

Martyred Major Pilot Saeed Ahmed Tunio buried with full military honors

6 minutes ago
 First digital Pilot census completed

First digital Pilot census completed

6 minutes ago
 Deja vu as new Iceland volcano erupts near capital ..

Deja vu as new Iceland volcano erupts near capital

6 minutes ago
 36 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

36 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

13 minutes ago
 14 criminals held, contraband seized

14 criminals held, contraband seized

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.