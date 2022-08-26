UrduPoint.com

War In Ukraine: Latest Developments

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2022 | 09:12 PM

War in Ukraine: latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Nuclear power plant reconnected - Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has come back online, the state operator Energoatom says, after Kyiv claimed it was cut from the national power grid by Russian shelling

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Nuclear power plant reconnected - Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has come back online, the state operator Energoatom says, after Kyiv claimed it was cut from the national power grid by Russian shelling.

Europe's largest nuclear facility was severed from Ukraine's power network for the first time in its history on Thursday due to "actions of the invaders", Energoatom said As of 2:04 p.m. (1104 GMT) the plant "is connected to the grid and produces electricity for the needs of Ukraine" once again, it says.

Zaporizhzhia was seized by Russian troops early on in the war. In recent weeks, Kyiv and Moscow have blamed each other for rocket strikes around the facility in the southern Ukrainian city of Energodar.

"Russia has put Ukrainians as well as all Europeans one step away from radiation disaster," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said late Thursday in his nightly address.

Kyiv suspects Moscow intends to divert power from the Zaporizhzhia plant to the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014.

- EU sets energy crisis talks - The Czech presidency of the European Union says it will convene urgent talks to deal with the current energy crisis following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala says on Twitter the meeting of the 27-nation bloc's energy ministers will "discuss specific emergency measures to address the energy situation." The move comes as the EU is trying to shed dependence on supplies of Russian oil and gas following the Ukraine invasion.

"We are in an energy war with Russia and it is damaging the whole EU," Czech Industry and Trade Minister Jozef Sikela says on Twitter, saying the meeting should take place "at the earliest possible date".

Reduced supplies and anxiety over the future have sparked rocket growth in energy prices across Europe. The announcement of the new meeting came as German and French electricity prices for 2023 soared to new records and EU members started to frame energy saving plans.

- Turkey meets Finland, Sweden on NATO bids - Turkey says Sweden and Finland renewed their commitment to fight "terror" at the first meeting aimed at addressing Ankara's conditions for accepting their NATO membership bids.

"Finland and Sweden have renewed their commitment to demonstrate full solidarity and cooperation with Turkey in the fight against all forms and manifestations of terror," said a statement from Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, who attended the talks.

The two Nordic countries broke with decades-long military non-alignment and asked to join NATO after Russia's February invasion of Ukraine.

Their bids have already been ratified by the United States and more than half of the 30 members of NATO. Each application must win unanimous consent from member states.

Only Turkey, a NATO member since 1952, has opposed their applications, demanding the extradition of militants from outlawed groups including the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and people implicated in a failed 2016 Turkish coup.

Related Topics

NATO Militants Electricity Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Turkey Energy Crisis Twitter Nuclear German European Union Oil Ankara United States Sweden Finland February Gas 2016 All From Industry P

Recent Stories

Flood wreaks havoc in Quetta's tourist point Hana ..

Flood wreaks havoc in Quetta's tourist point Hana Orak

57 seconds ago
 Van driver hits Brussels cafe terrace, injuring si ..

Van driver hits Brussels cafe terrace, injuring six

58 seconds ago
 Court rejects Cardiff appeal over Sala transfer fe ..

Court rejects Cardiff appeal over Sala transfer fee

1 minute ago
 Herrada escapes to razor-edge Vuelta triumph

Herrada escapes to razor-edge Vuelta triumph

1 minute ago
 One flood victim killed over distribution of food ..

One flood victim killed over distribution of food package in Khairpur

4 minutes ago
 SCBAP condemns police raid at senior Advocate Ramz ..

SCBAP condemns police raid at senior Advocate Ramzan Ch's house

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.