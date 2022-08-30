War in Ukraine: latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - 'Heavy fighting' for Kherson - The Ukrainian presidency reports "heavy fighting" in "almost the entire territory" of the strategic Russian-occupied southern region of Kherson

On Monday Ukrainian troops launched a widely anticipated counter-offensive to retake the region which was seized by Russia early in the war.

Kherson, the first major city to fall to Russia after its February 24 invasion, shares its name with the region that is important for agriculture and is adjacent to the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014.

In late July, Sergey Khlan, a local deputy and adviser to the regional governor, said the region would be recaptured by Kyiv's forces by September.

