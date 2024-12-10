Open Menu

War Monitor Says Israel Conducted 300 Strikes On Syria Since Assad's Fall

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 04:00 PM

War monitor says Israel conducted 300 strikes on Syria since Assad's fall

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) A war monitor said on Tuesday that Israel had conducted 300 strikes on Syria since the fall of president Bashar al-Assad, adding that the raids had "destroyed the most important military sites" in the country.

Assad fled Syria as a rebel alliance swept into the capital Damascus, bringing to an end on Sunday to five decades of brutal rule by his clan.

Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, the rebel leader who headed the offensive that forced Assad out, has begun talks on a transfer of power and vowed to pursue former senior government officials responsible for torture and war crimes.

Israel has conducted hundreds of strikes on Syria since the civil war began in 2011 following Assad's crackdown on a democracy movement.

Since his ouster, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it had recorded more than 300 Israeli

strikes.

AFP journalists in the capital Damascus heard loud explosions on Tuesday, but could not independently verify the source or scope of the attacks.

- 'Most important military sites' -

On Monday, Israel said it had struck "remaining chemical weapons or long-range missiles and rockets in order that they will not fall in the hands of extremists".

The Observatory, which relies on a network of sources around Syria, said Israeli strikes had "destroyed the most important military sites in Syria".

The group said the strikes targeted weapons depots, boats from the Assad government's navy, and a research centre that Western countries suspected of having links to chemical weapons production.

AFP journalists on Tuesday saw the defence research centre had been destroyed.

Strikes also targeted the electronic warfare administration, the Observatory said.

