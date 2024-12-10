War Monitor Says Israel Conducted 300 Strikes On Syria Since Assad's Fall
Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) A war monitor said on Tuesday that Israel had conducted 300 strikes on Syria since the fall of president Bashar al-Assad, adding that the raids had "destroyed the most important military sites" in the country.
Assad fled Syria as a rebel alliance swept into the capital Damascus, bringing to an end on Sunday to five decades of brutal rule by his clan.
Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, the rebel leader who headed the offensive that forced Assad out, has begun talks on a transfer of power and vowed to pursue former senior government officials responsible for torture and war crimes.
Israel has conducted hundreds of strikes on Syria since the civil war began in 2011 following Assad's crackdown on a democracy movement.
Since his ouster, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it had recorded more than 300 Israeli
strikes.
AFP journalists in the capital Damascus heard loud explosions on Tuesday, but could not independently verify the source or scope of the attacks.
- 'Most important military sites' -
On Monday, Israel said it had struck "remaining chemical weapons or long-range missiles and rockets in order that they will not fall in the hands of extremists".
The Observatory, which relies on a network of sources around Syria, said Israeli strikes had "destroyed the most important military sites in Syria".
The group said the strikes targeted weapons depots, boats from the Assad government's navy, and a research centre that Western countries suspected of having links to chemical weapons production.
AFP journalists on Tuesday saw the defence research centre had been destroyed.
Strikes also targeted the electronic warfare administration, the Observatory said.
Recent Stories
Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law mandating sale of App by Jan 19
FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage
One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha
Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today
PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark
Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
More Stories From World
-
Brazil's President undergoes surgery for brain hemorrhage42 minutes ago
-
France's Macron to host party leaders in quest for new govt42 minutes ago
-
Air passenger numbers to top five billion in 2025: IATA52 minutes ago
-
Pentagon chief meets Japan PM on final Asia trip52 minutes ago
-
Draw specialists Juventus under fire ahead of City visit1 hour ago
-
Iceland wants immigrants to learn the language1 hour ago
-
French internet firm fined 50 mn euros for unsolicited ads1 hour ago
-
Air strike on North Darfur market kills more than 100: Sudan lawyers' group1 hour ago
-
Brazil's Lula undergoes surgery for brain hemorrhage: hospital1 hour ago
-
Ghana opposition leader Mahama officially wins election2 hours ago
-
Vice Foreign Minister meets Sudan’s Ambassador2 hours ago
-
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques awards Medal of Merit to 10 citizens2 hours ago