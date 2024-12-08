War Monitor Says Syria Rebels Enter Strategic City Of Homs
Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) A war monitor said late Saturday that Islamist-led rebels had entered the strategic city of Homs, on the way towards Damascus where Syria's embattled government said it was setting up an impenetrable security cordon.
The defence ministry denied rebels had entered Homs, describing the situation there as "safe and stable."
The capture of Homs, Syria's third-largest city, would cut the seat of power in the capital Damascus from the Mediterranean coast, a key bastion of the Assad clan which has ruled Syria for the past five decades.
Homs would be the third major city seized by the rebels who began their advance 10 days ago, reigniting a years-long war that had become largely dormant.
"Rebel factions entered the city of Homs and took control of some neighbourhoods after the withdrawal of security forces and the army from their last positions in the city," said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Commander Hassan Abdel Ghani, of the rebel alliance that launched the offensive, said on Telegram that "our forces have begun advancing into the city of Homs".
Syria's defence ministry, however, said that news "about terrorists entering the city of Homs is unfounded."
The ministry said "armed forces are deployed around the city, positioned in strong defensive lines reinforced with various types of weapons."
Aron Lund, a fellow of the Century International think tank, has said that should the government of President Bashar al-Assad lose Homs, it wouldn't mean the end of his rule, but "with no secure route from Damascus to the coast, I'd say it's over as a credible state entity".
In Damascus, about 140 kilometres (85 miles) south of Homs, Interior Minister Mohammed al-Rahmoun told state television that "a very strong security and military cordon" was being established around the capital "and no one... can penetrate this defensive line that we, the armed forces, are building."
Earlier, Assad's government denied the army had withdrawn from areas around Damascus.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
More Stories From World
-
Syria govt says set up security cordon as rebels advance on Damascus4 minutes ago
-
Man Utd problems deepen as Man City stumble again5 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table5 minutes ago
-
Presidential polls annulled around the world5 minutes ago
-
US announces new $988 mn military aid package for Ukraine5 minutes ago
-
Zelensky insists on a 'just peace' at Trump Paris meeting5 minutes ago
-
War monitor says Syria rebels enter third city Homs5 minutes ago
-
Dozens arrested in overnight crackdown on Georgia pro-EU protests15 minutes ago
-
Ethiopia hit by nationwide power outage15 minutes ago
-
Key developments in Syria as rebels advance on Damascus15 minutes ago
-
Toulon hold on to beat Stormers after red card25 minutes ago
-
Qatar PM says 'momentum is coming back' to Gaza talks after US election25 minutes ago